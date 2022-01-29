Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 1,328.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of AIQ opened at $27.54 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,319 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

