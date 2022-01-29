Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 1,328.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of AIQ opened at $27.54 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
