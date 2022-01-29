Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Up 7.1%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.87. 115,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,520,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.96%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

