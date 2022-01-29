Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.