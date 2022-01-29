Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 588,725 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $49,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $29.96 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

