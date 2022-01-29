Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $50.43 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $50,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPK opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

