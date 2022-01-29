Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $54.19 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $54,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIT. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,053,000 after buying an additional 1,514,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after buying an additional 1,352,184 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 863.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after buying an additional 1,192,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,789,000 after buying an additional 566,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CIT Group by 2,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 545,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.50 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

