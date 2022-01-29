Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $55.34 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,704,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 906,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $55,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 21.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 675,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 93,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.