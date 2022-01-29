Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $56.49 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $56,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average is $155.59.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $132,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

