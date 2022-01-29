Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 273,011 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $51,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ABB by 3,374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 852,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

