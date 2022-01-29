Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,342 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $53,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after buying an additional 720,054 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,462,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,491,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,664,000.

EWY stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $69.14 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

