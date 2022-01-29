Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company.

GRAB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. 34,810,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,894,412. Grab has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

