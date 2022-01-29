Graviocoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $42.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00290204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

