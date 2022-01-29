Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $252,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.