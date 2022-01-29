Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.16

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.16 and traded as high as C$39.43. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$39.39, with a volume of 945,618 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWO shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.16. The company has a market cap of C$36.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.