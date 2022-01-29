Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $560.10 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.