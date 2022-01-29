Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) vs. Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Zendesk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 5 9 0 2.64

Zendesk has a consensus target price of $149.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.36%. Given Zendesk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 14.89 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.72 Zendesk $1.03 billion 11.16 -$218.18 million ($1.96) -48.22

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Zendesk -18.59% -31.60% -6.37%

Summary

Zendesk beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.