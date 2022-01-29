Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of PAC opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

