Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on PAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.33.
Shares of PAC opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
