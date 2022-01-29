H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 521.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HCYT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,708. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About H-CYTE
