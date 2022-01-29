H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 521.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HCYT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,708. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

