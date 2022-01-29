H Palmer Proctor, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

