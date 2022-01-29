Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.65.

HAL stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

