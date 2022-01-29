Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

