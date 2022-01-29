HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Up 50.6% This Week

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $252,401.30 and approximately $204.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.51 or 0.06748635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.87 or 0.99981843 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

