Hancock Whitney Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

