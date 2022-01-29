Harrell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 1.3% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

