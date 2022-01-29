Harrell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $238.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.51 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.