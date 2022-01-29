Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,099 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,883 shares of company stock valued at $66,189,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

CVX stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

