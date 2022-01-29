Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,899 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $116,141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $277.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.61. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

