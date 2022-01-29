Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $138.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $89.97 on Thursday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $2,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.