Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €215.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €176.88 ($200.99).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €141.25 ($160.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of €169.51 and a 200 day moving average of €177.18. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €117.20 ($133.18) and a fifty-two week high of €202.00 ($229.55).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

