HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $18.40-19.20 EPS.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $7.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average is $246.52. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

