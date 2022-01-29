Head to Head Analysis: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) versus Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ambarella and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 12 0 2.69 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambarella presently has a consensus target price of $216.93, suggesting a potential upside of 67.51%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 21.49 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -156.02 Meta Materials $190,000.00 2,205.67 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Meta Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -9.78% -5.92% -4.93% Meta Materials N/A -11.73% -9.30%

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambarella beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

