Head to Head Contrast: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) versus Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

86.0% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Sylvamo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schweitzer-Mauduit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylvamo 1 1 0 0 1.50

Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.06%. Given Sylvamo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International $1.07 billion 0.89 $83.80 million $1.60 18.92 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.41 $170.00 million N/A N/A

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Profitability

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweitzer-Mauduit International 3.83% 17.18% 5.55% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International beats Sylvamo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades. The Advanced Materials and Structure segment refers to the production of resin-based plastic netting and melt blown products, machine plastic core tubes, urethane films, and resin-based rolled products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.