Head-To-Head Survey: Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) vs. Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Pop Culture Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 7.87 $100,000.00 $0.01 42.84 Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.32 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kidoz and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kidoz presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 390.65%. Given Kidoz’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pop Culture Group beats Kidoz on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

