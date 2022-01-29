Head-To-Head Survey: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) & Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Iberdrola 0 4 10 0 2.71

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Iberdrola has a consensus target price of $48.68, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Iberdrola.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Iberdrola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 6.89 $56.20 million $1.38 17.37 Iberdrola $37.86 billion 1.92 $4.12 billion $2.51 18.20

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 105.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iberdrola pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 39.40% 5.97% 2.98% Iberdrola 9.04% 6.91% 2.72%

Summary

Iberdrola beats SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. The Liberalized business includes wholesale and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Continental Europe. The Renewables business involves the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources worldwide. The Other Businesses segment consists of group’s supply and gas storage up to the moment of sale and other non-energy businesses. The company was founded by Juan de Urrutia in 1901 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

