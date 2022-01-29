Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

PEAK stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

