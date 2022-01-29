Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Up 764.9% in January

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 764.9% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,689,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HEMP remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 68,021,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,199,883. Hemp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the production of industrial hemp. Its products include drillwall, spill-be-gone, raw kenaf fiber, and hemp oil for hair and skin. The company was founded on January 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

