Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in January

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the December 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $18.99. 1,067,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

HENKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

