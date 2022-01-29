Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.26 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. 1,078,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

