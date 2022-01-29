Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

HTBK stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

