Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

HFWA opened at $24.18 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

