Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post $163.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $161.65 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $628.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRTG opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $165.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

