Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.49

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $12.96. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

HERXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

