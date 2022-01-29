Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.70.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $202.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Hershey by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 128,379 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hershey by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.