Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. Hess has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.