Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $32.29. 1,110,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hilltop stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 351.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

