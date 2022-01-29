Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 39663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

