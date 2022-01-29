HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HFC opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in HollyFrontier by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,660,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 571,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 142,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

