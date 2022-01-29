Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $336.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

