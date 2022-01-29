Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

