Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 31.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sanmina by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.